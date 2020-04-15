OUR LAST CRUSADE OR THE RISE OF A NEW WORLD: New Visual Released For Anime

The brand new anime Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World, is on its way. With it has come a brand new visual for the series. Hit the jump to check it out!

Kei Suzane and Ao Nekonabe's Our Last Crusade of the Rise of a New World, is a light novel series that released in 2017 and had a manga adaption that released a year later in Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine. The book tells a story of the world's strongest swordsman and witch. The duo are meant to be enemies, however they find an attraction between one another on the battlefield.

The light novels have released, at least, nine compiled volumes and three volumes of the manga series. The series itself has been a major hit among fans and has been doing so well that a brand new anime series has been in the works.

Recently, a brand new visual was released, throught the series Twitter that shows off main characters Iska and Alicelies Lou Nebulis IX. In the photo the main characters can be seen in action poses, showcasing their specific skills. Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the new series? Big fan of the novel series or manga? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section! Our Last Crusade of the Rise of a New World should be coming soon, but has not set up a final schedule.