PASTEL MEMORIES Anime Series Has An Official Release Date
The official pasumemotv website has shared the official release date of the upcoming adventure anime series Pastel Memories. The series will premiere on January 7, 2019 and will be broadcasted in the following networks: TOKYO MX, KBS, BS and two others. The show is produced by MAGES. and Furyu. Project No.9 is the studio doing the animation. There is no manga behind the anime, it is based on a video game. The opening theme is Believe in Sky by Asami Imai and the ending theme is Sparkle Power by Iketeru Hearts.
Yasuyuki Shinozaki is directing the series, Yuuichi Imaizumi is the sound director, the opening theme is Beleive in Sky by Asami Imai and the ending theme is Sparkle Power by Iketeru Harts. The main voice cast is: Rie Murakawa as Yuina Machiya, Naomi Oozora as Michi Edogawabashi, Yukiyo Fujii as Kaoruko Nijouin, Yumi Uchiyama as Irina Leskova and Mariko Toribe as Ayaka Sakaki.
The mobile game this anime is based on has the same title and was released in Japan on October 23, 2017 for both iOS and Android devices. FuRyu both developed and published it as a role-playing video game.
