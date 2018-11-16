PASTEL MEMORIES Anime Series Has An Official Release Date

Studio Project No.9's upcoming action adventure sci-fi anime series, Pastel Memories , has an official release date now. Here is more information on the series.

The official pasumemotv website has shared the official release date of the upcoming adventure anime series Pastel Memories. The series will premiere on January 7, 2019 and will be broadcasted in the following networks: TOKYO MX, KBS, BS and two others. The show is

produced by MAGES. and Furyu. Project No.9 is the studio doing the animation. There is no manga behind the anime, it is based on a video game. The opening theme is Believe in Sky by Asami Imai and the ending theme is Sparkle Power by Iketeru Hearts.