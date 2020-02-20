PSYCHO-PASS 3: A New Teaser Has Been Released For The Upcoming Film

The brand new Psycho-Pass film has released a new teaser for the film. Hit the jump to check out the awesome new footage for the movie!

Psycho-Pass is a series that began in 2012 and pulled in a ton of fans based on its interesting premise and top notch animation. So faar, the series has gone on for 3 seasons and even had a couple of movies attatched as well. Now, some new and exciting news has come out of the most recent, upcoming movie.



Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector, has released a second teaser for the film that showcases more footage of the new movie and a snippet of the film's theme song "Synthetic Sympathy" by Who-ya Extended. Make sure to check out the trailer below!







Excited for the new film? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector releases, for two weeks in theaters, on March 27th in Japan. After that the film will be available worldwide on Amazon Prime Video!

