PSYCHO-PASS: SINNERS OF THE SYSTEM Film Trilogy Releases New Promotional Video
The official Noitamina YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.33 minute promotional video for the upcoming anime film trilogy Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System - Tsumi to Batsu. The video has a lot of new scenes and gives several plot points that makes it easy for fans to figure out the main idea behind the story. There are action scenes, and teases when it comes to the big fights.
The first movie, Crime and Punishment, will be out on January 25, 2019. The second, First Guardian, is out on February 15, 2019 and the third one, Beyond Enthusiasm has no release date yet. Tsumo to Batsu has the voice actors Kenji Nojima as Ginoza Nobuchika and Ayane Sakura as Mika Shimotsuki. First Guardian has Kinryuu Arimoto as Tomomi Masaoka and Hiroki Touchi as Teppei Sugou. Onshuu no Kanata ni only lists one voice actor in Tomokazu Seki as Shinya Kougami.
Koji Maibo is the general manager, Shiotani naoshi directs the films, Kagamine Gen and Fukami true write the screenplay, Naoyuki Onda / Kyoji Asano are under character design and Production IG is the studio animating the project. The theme song of the trilogy is abnormalize. The three endings for the three films are (in order): Fallen, All Alone With You and Namae no nai Kaibutsu.
