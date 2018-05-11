PSYCHO-PASS: SINNERS OF THE SYSTEM Film Trilogy Releases New Promotional Video

The anime film from original character designer Akira Amano, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System - Tsumi to Batsu , has shared a new promotional video. Here is more information on the trilogy of films.

The official Noitamina YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.33 minute promotional video for the upcoming anime film trilogy Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System - Tsumi to Batsu. The video has a lot of new scenes and gives several plot points that makes it easy for fans to figure out the main idea behind the story. There are action scenes, and teases when it comes to the big fights.



The first movie, Crime and Punishment, will be out on January 25, 2019. The second, First Guardian, is out on February 15, 2019 and the third one, Beyond Enthusiasm has no release date yet. Tsumo to Batsu has the voice actors Kenji Nojima as Ginoza Nobuchika and Ayane Sakura as Mika Shimotsuki. First Guardian has Kinryuu Arimoto as Tomomi Masaoka and Hiroki Touchi as Teppei Sugou. Onshuu no Kanata ni only lists one voice actor in Tomokazu Seki as Shinya Kougami.