RELEASE THE SPYCE And TSURUNE Are Getting Dub Simulcasts From HIDIVE

HiDive is streaming dub simulcasts of both Release the Spyce and Tsurune . Here is more information on the release schedule and how the program will work.

More news from Anime NYC as HiDive announces that it will stream dub simulcasts or dubcasts for two anime series, Release the Spyce and Tsurune. Tsurune will launch on November 21 and Release the Spyce premieres on November 24. These dubcasts will also be available on the VRV service. HiDive will have local-language options two weeks after the first episode.



Akira Satou directs Release the Spyce, Akiko Fujita is the sound director, Namori (the original creator) is helping with development and Takahiro is under series composition. The opening theme is Spatto! Spy & Spyce by Tsukikage and the ending theme is Hide & Seek by Tsukikage as well.

Tsurune presents five students that meet through archery and develop their friendship. The series is a drama show so it will include many different slice of life themes as well.

The series is directed by Takuya Yamamura, Youta Tsuruouka is the sound director and Michiko Yokote writes the script and is in charge of series composition. The opening them is Naru by Luck Life and the ending theme is Orange Iro by ChouCho.

The voice cast is the following:

Shougo Yano as Nanao Kisaragi

Yuuto Uemura s Minato Narumiya

Ryouta Suzuki as Ryouhei Ymanouchi

Kaito Ishikawa as Kaito Onogi

The series has been airing since October 22, 2018 and airs on Mondays. It is produced by Lantis and Pony Canyon. Ponycan USA has the license for North America.