RELEASE THE SPYCE Shares New Promotional Video Putting The Spotlight On The Villains

Studio Lay-duce's upcoming action school anime series, Release the Spyce , has revealed a new television commercial that is entirely focused on the villains of the series. Here is more information.

The official PONY CANYON YouTube channel has uploaded a new 55 second trailer for the upcoming action school series, Release the Spyce. The trailer focuses on the antagonists of the show and lists the voice actors who will be portraying them.



The networks transmitting the show are: MBS, TOKYO MX, BS11 and AT-X. The show has a release date of October 7 and will be airing every Sunday at 02:38 (JST). Below you will find the cast and staff for the show.

Akira Satou is directing the series, Akiko Fujita is the sound director, Namori (the original creator) is helping with development and Takahiro is under series composition.

The opening theme is Spatto! Spy & Spyce by Tsukikage and the ending theme is Hide & Seek by Tsukikage as well.