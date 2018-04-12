REVISIONS Anime Series Shares New Promotional Video, Cast, Release Date And Key Visual
The official +Ultra YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.40 minute trailer for the upcoming sci-fi mecha anime series Revisions. The video has new scenes from the movie, shows various action scenes with the mechas, previews the theme song and gives the official release date.
Studio Shirogumi's upcoming action sci-fi mecha anime series, Revisions, has shared a new promotional video, key visual, music theme information and a release date. Here is more.
The opening theme song is performed by The Oral Cigarettes and translates to "Do no misunderstand with selfishness". The anime has a release date of January 9, 2019 and will premiere on the Fuji TV slot in Japan. Netflix will stream the series one day after, it will be available on January 10, 2019.
Here are the new cast members:
Takahiro Sakurai
Aya Endou
Masaki Terasoma
Nobuo Tobita
Yuka Terasaki
Chiharu Isurugi - Youko Hikasa
Mukyu Isurugi - Yukari Tamura
Nicholas Sato - Houchuu Otsuka
Revisions is directed by Gorou Taniguchi, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, Makoto Fukami is under series composition, Sunao Chikaoka performs the character design and Shirogumi is the studio animating it.
Fuji TV is producing the series. The show is also getting a light novel adaptation. Kimura Yusui (Pepeben and others) is writing the novel and Hayakawa Shobo will be publishing it, which is planned for 3 volumes starting on December 2018. There is also an anthology series coming out that collects this work and a bonus short story, also publishing in December.
"This is a prophecy for you, where five people will meet huge adversaries, and only you can protect everyone." Daisuke Toujima is a second-year high school student who was abducted when he was young. He was involved in a special phenomenon—Shibuya Drift—with his childhood friends Gai, Ru, Marimari, and Keisaku. They were transferred to the center of Shibuya over 300 years into the future. What's waiting for them is endless wilderness and forest, Interspersed ruin, future citizens, and "Revisions" which are huge mechanical monsters. Trampled by the monsters without understanding the situation, a girl who has the same name as the person who saved Daisuke when he was abducted, Miro, provided a mobile suit "String Puppet" and told them to save Shibuya. With separated paths, adversaries, destined prophecies, the boys, and girls are on their journey to return to their original time.
Revisions premieres on January 9, 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]