SAGA OF TANYA THE EVIL: New English Subbed Trailer Released

The Saga of Tanya the Evil is finally making its way to the west and with that, a brand new subtitled trailer. Hit the jump to see it!

The Saga of Tanya the Evil is an anime film that was a spinoff of a highly successful series. The film released in February and made almost $1 million dollars in its first five days. This success merited a western release as soon as possible and that's exactly what audiences are getting! Fathom Events and Crunchyroll have teamed up to make the film apart of thier Crunchyroll movie night series. An English subbed trailer was released that can be seen below!







The film is set to release mid May and will be featured in over 500 US theaters! Excited for the western release of the film? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! The Saga of Tanya the Evil will be releasing on May 16th at 7:30pm local time!

