 SAKURA WARS: Anime Reveals Ending, Opening Theme And Release Date
Based on the game, the Sakura Wars anime has gotten some awesome new reveals. Hit the jump to check out the new reveals and videos!

marvelfreek94 | 2/27/2020
Based on the highly successful game series, Sakura Wars, has had a ton of different spin-offs and adaptions based on that series. Not only are there games, there is also a manga series, an upcoming sstage play and even a brand new anime! With the anime, a ton of new and exciting reveals have been announced. 

Not only has the release date been revelaed, the anime has also shown, via Twitter, the opening and ending theme. The OP is Geki! Teikoku Kagedidan by Shinsho and the ending theme Sakura Yumemishi; check it out below! 
OP:

Ending:

Excited for the new series? Fan of the game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Sakura Wars releases on April 3rd! 
