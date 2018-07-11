SCHOOL-LIVE! Live-Action Reveals Key Visual, Trailer And New Cast Member

The official REGENTS YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.04 trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the horror school manga series School-Live!. The video shows various scenes with the main characters interacting with each other, going on their school adventures and ther horror aspect of the show.



Nonoka Ono is playing the School Living Club advisor Megumi Megunee Sakura and joins the other cast members: Namabi Abe as Kurumi Ebisuzawa, Midori Nagatsuki as Yuki Takeya, Wakan Majima as Yuri Wakasa and Rio Kiyohara as Miki Naoki. Issey Shibata is directing the movie and writing the script. The film has a January 2019 release date.



The manga has been publishing since July 2012 with the Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine and has 9 volumes out right now. Yen Press has the English license and began releasing the series in November 2015. The anime series aired from July 2015 to September 2015 and has 12 episodes.





