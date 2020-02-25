SHACHIBATO!: New Key Visual Revealed For The Upcoming Anime
Shachibato! is a mobile game series and upcoming anime; the name is shorted from the full name of Manager, It's Battle TIme! and tells the story of a main character who is tasked with becoming a manager of a dungeon diving company, to collect energy, in a city that is created from a gate that places it above a battle torn world. The dungeon hunters collect this energy. The series was based off of a mobile phone RPG of the same name.
A new visual for the upcoming series, Shachibato!, based on the mobile phone RPG; was released.
The series has recently had a new key visual released that shows off a lot of the main characters. The vibrant colors and vast landscape show off how eciting this world will be. Check it out below!
Excited for the new series? Interested in the game? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Shachibato! releases on April 5-8 in Japan on various channels!
