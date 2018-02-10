SHINGEKI NO BAHAMUT: MANARIA FRIENDS Reveals New Key Visual, Staff and Promotional Video

The official CygamesChannel YouTube has uploaded a new 1.20 minute long promotional video for the upcoming fantasy series Rage of Bahamut: Manaria Friends.



The video is a sneak peek at what the first season will be, there is no voice acting in this one just a small scene in the end, it is just music playing over the trailer.



We are introduced to our main characters and can interpret the relationships, who are friends and who are not.



This is the story of an encounter between a normal person and a demon. The world is mixed with every race, humans, gods and demons.



Hideki Okamoto is directing the series, Satoko Sekine is under series composition, Yoshida Minami does the character design, Takashi Watanabe produces the music and CygamesPictures animates the project.



Our main characters are: Grea (Ayaka Fukuhara) and Anne (Yoko Hikasa).





