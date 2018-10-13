SHINKANSEN HENKEI ROBO SHINKALION THE ANIMATION Has Cast Toshiki Masuda
The official Shinkalion website has announced the casting of Toshiki Masuda (Shihai Kuroiro in My Hero Academia) as a mysterious new agent Kairen. This character appeared at the end of the 40th episode of the series and caught Bacco. The site describes Kairen as an overwhelming presence and having a secrete purpose.
Studio OLM's action kids mecha sci-fi anime series, Transformable Shinkansen Robot Shinkalion, has announced the casting of Toshiki Masuda. Here is more information on his role and the series.
The series is directed by Takahiro Ikezoe, Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Toshiyuki Watanabe produces the music. The three main characters and their voice actors are: Ayane Sakura as Hayato Hayasugi, Manami Numakura as Akita Oga and Rie Murakawa as Tsuranuki Daimonyama.
The opening is SHinka Riron by BOYS AND MEN and the ending is Go One Step Ahead by Keisuke Murakami. The series premiered on January 6, 2018 coming out every Saturday, it is based on the toy line from the same name and TBS produces it.
In the franchise's story, Hayato Hayasugi (his last name is a pun on the words for "too fast"), the train-loving son of a train museum curator, accidentally stumbles into his dad's secret research lab one day. Inside he finds the E5 bullet train. As soon as he enters, he hears an announcement that a mysterious enemy, the Bachigami ("bee god"), is attacking the city of New Saitama. Luckily, with the touch of his father's Shinca ("evolve") card, the bullet train he's in transforms into a mighty robot — the Shinkalion E5 Hayabusa.
In the anime's story, Hayato and other children will serve as conductors to pilot the Shinkalion. The children must work together with the adults of the "Shinkansen Ultra Evolution Institute" (SUEI) to defeat a monster that looks like a jet black bullet train.
