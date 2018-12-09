SHIROBAKO and GIRLS UND PANZER Creators Reveal New Air Combat TV Anime; KOTOBUKI - THE WASTELAND SQUADRON

Your heard cute anime girls in tanks, now we have cute anime girls in planes! Director Tsutomu Mizushima and scriptwriter Michiko Yokote announced a new original anime called Kōya no Kotobuki Hikōtai (Kotobuki - The Wasteland Squadron). Mizushima is known for anime like Girls und Panzer (a show about anime girls controlling tanks), while also working with Yokote on Squid Girls, Shirobako, and Prison School.







Kotobuki - The Wasteland Squadron will focus on a squadron of six female pilots known as Kotobuki Squadron. It’s unknown if they are fighting in an actual war or if it will be similar to Girls und Panzer plot of using the WWII tanks for sport. It looks like the anime will focus on WWII style of planes, with Mizushima explaining the show will focus on Japanese planes.



The animation will be a combination of 3D CG and 2D animation, with anime studios GEMBA handling animation and Wao World working on the key animation. GEMBA has only worked on the notorious 3D CG Berserk anime, while Wao World animated smaller projects like Speed Grapher and Anime-Gataris.



The show will release in January 2019. There will also be a smartphone game called "Kotobuki - The Wasteland Squadron: Take Off Girls of the Sky!" that will release sometime in Winter 2019.

