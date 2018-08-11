SHOUMETSU TOSHI Anime Series Reveals New Key Visual
The official Shoumetsutoshi anime website has shared a new key visual that is all about the female characters of the upcoming fantasy show. The characters are wearing different colored garments that match with their eyes and personalities. The image can be seen below.
Studio Madhouse's upcoming action drama mystery anime series, Shoumetsu Toshi, has revealed a new key visual focusing on the females from the show. Here is more.
The voice actors are: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Tsubasa, Kana Hanazawa as Yuki, Tomokazu Sugita as Takuya, Kana Hanazawa as Yuki, Haruka Shamoto as Homura, Emiri Iwai as Nami, Hina Suguta as Haruka, Hikari Sonoyama as Yua and Aguri Oonishi as Rena.
The only network listed to broadcast the series is TOKYO MX, the site states "others" will transmit it as well. Shigeyuki Miya is directing the series, Satoshi Motoyama is in charge of sound, Tomoyuki Shitaya does the character design, Madhouse is animating it and Kenji Kawai produces the music. No opening or ending theme has been revealed. . The release date is somewhere in 2019 and the series is expected to have 12 episodes.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]