SHOUMETSU TOSHI Anime Series Reveals New Key Visual

Studio Madhouse's upcoming action drama mystery anime series, Shoumetsu Toshi , has revealed a new key visual focusing on the females from the show. Here is more.

The official Shoumetsutoshi anime website has shared a new key visual that is all about the female characters of the upcoming fantasy show. The characters are wearing different colored garments that match with their eyes and personalities. The image can be seen below.

The voice actors are: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Tsubasa, Kana Hanazawa as Yuki, Tomokazu Sugita as Takuya, Kana Hanazawa as Yuki, Haruka Shamoto as Homura, Emiri Iwai as Nami, Hina Suguta as Haruka, Hikari Sonoyama as Yua and Aguri Oonishi as Rena.