SMILE AT THE RUNWAY: New Trailer To Anime Released

Fashion anime series, Smile at the Runway, has revealed a new promo video for the upcoming series. Hit the jump to watch the trailer!

Smile at the Runway is written by Kotoba Inoya and premiered within the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen magazine. The story follows two young girls as they take on the hurdles of making it big in the world of fashion. Recently, a brand new anime series was announced for the manga series and a brand new promotional video was released that can be viewed below! Make sure to check out the trailer below!







Yumiri Hanamori will be voicing main character, Chiyuki Fujito and Natsuke Hanae will be voicing male lead, Ikuto Tsumura. Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Smile at the Runway will be premiering, in Japan, in January of 2020!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE