Spanish Actress Úrsula Corberó To Play Baroness In Paramount's SNAKE EYES Solo Movie

Snake Eyes is set to arrive in theaters on the 16th of October 2020.

Thus far, the cast of Paramount's Snake Eyes movie is as follows; Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) will play Snake Eyes himself,, and Andrew Koji (Warrior) will paly Storm Shadow. Robert Schwentke (Divergent) will direct the live-action G.I. Joe film and Evan Spiliotopoulos will pen its script.A Spanish actress named Úrsula Corberó has now been revealed to be a part of the film's cast — according to a new report by. Corberó is known for her roles in Tokyo and Money Heist.The character that Corberó is playing is called Baroness. She's a villainous lieutenant to Cobra Commander himself — and was notably included in 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra in which she was played by Sienna Miller.