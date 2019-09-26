Spanish Actress Úrsula Corberó To Play Baroness In Paramount's SNAKE EYES Solo Movie
Thus far, the cast of Paramount's Snake Eyes movie is as follows; Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) will play Snake Eyes himself, Iko Uwais (The Raid) will play Hard Master, and Andrew Koji (Warrior) will paly Storm Shadow. Robert Schwentke (Divergent) will direct the live-action G.I. Joe film and Evan Spiliotopoulos will pen its script.
Úrsula Corberó has reportedly joined the cast of Paramount's Snake Eyes live-action movie. She will play the villainous character named Baroness. Hit the jump...
A Spanish actress named Úrsula Corberó has now been revealed to be a part of the film's cast — according to a new report by The Wrap. Corberó is known for her roles in Tokyo and Money Heist.
The character that Corberó is playing is called Baroness. She's a villainous lieutenant to Cobra Commander himself — and was notably included in 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra in which she was played by Sienna Miller.
Snake Eyes is set to arrive in theaters on the 16th of October 2020.
