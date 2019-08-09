SNAKE EYES Movie Casts THE RAID's Iko Uwais As The Titular Commando's Mentor
Paramount's Snake Eyes solo movie has cast another major role. Prior to now, both the titular ninja and his nemesis have been cast. Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) will play Snake Eyes himself and Andrew Koji (Warrior) will play Storm Shadow.
Iko Uwais has been cast as Hard Master in Paramount's Snake Eyes movie. He's best known for starring in The Raid and Mile 22. Hit the jump to find out more...
Thanks to a new report by THR, we now know that Iko Uwais will play the role of Hard Master. Uwais is most well-known for starring in The Raid, Mile 22, and recently Stuber.
His character will serve as a mentor for Snake Eyes. The character of Hard Master notably featured in a previous attempt to bring the G.I. Joe franchise to the big screen — 2009's G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra.
Robert Schwentke, who is best known for helming the Divergent movies, will serve as the director of the Snake Eyes movie. Evan Spiliotopoulos is responsible for the script. Currently, Snake Eyes is set to arrive in theatres on October 16th, 2020.
