SPRIGGAN: The Highly Anticipated Netflix Series Has Released A New Visual And More

The new anime based on the hit manga series, SPriggan , has released a brand new visual and some staff for the show. Hit the jump for more information!

The '80s and 90s were an extraordinary time for science fiction manga, especially as the release of Ghost in the Shell approached its release in theaters. Everything before its 1995 release had a unique style of hyper stylistic styles of the future mixed with a gritty down to earth DIY aesthetic, and no series captured that quite as well as Spriggan.

Released in 1989, the series was created by Hiroshi Takashige and Ryoji Minagawa and followed a young man who is tasked with keeping ancient artifacts from falling into the hands of enemies. The series's success led to not only western releases but also an anime film and even English versions of both the film and the manga.

Now, thanks to David Production and Netflix, a brand new anime is coming to the service sometime next year and promises to have crisp and beautiful animation. A new promo visual has been released along with the announcements of Hiroshi Kobayashi as Director, Hiroshi Seko for series composition and screenplay, and Shuhei Handa as character designer.

There is still a lot left to be revealed ahead of the release but until then, now is a great time to get more acquainted with the world of Spriggan! Don't forget to share your thoughts on the series in the comments below!





The manga's story centers on Yū Ominae, a high school student who is also a Spriggan, an agent charged by the ARCAM Corporation to protect the ancient relics of an advanced older civilization from falling into the hands of states and entities who wish to misuse them.



Spriggan will release on Netflix in 2021!