STAND MY HEROES Anime Series Reveals Additional Cast Members

The mobile game adapted into anime series, Stand My Heroes , has revealed additional cast members. Here is more information on the series, its staff and some promotional images.

The official dengekionline website has shared additional cast members for the upcoming mystery romance anime series Stand My Heroes. However, the characters these voice actors are playing have not been listed. The list only has the actors' names, as soon as their characters are revealed, we will let you know.



The following actors join the show: Tomohito Takatsuka,

Tetsuya Kakihara,

Takuya Eguchi,

Yoshitaka Yamaya,

Yuusuke Shirai,

Seiichirou Yamashita ,

Taku Yashiro,

Yuuma Uchida,

Koutarou Nishiyama,

Shunsuke Takeuchi,

Daiki Yamashita,

Yoshiki Nakajima,

Chiharu Sawashiro,

Yuuichirou Umehara and

Toshiki Masuda.

The new actors join the confirmed voice cast for the series: Yuki Kaji as Haru Natsume, Natsuki Hanae as Koutarou Yui, Kousuke Toriumi as Satoru Watabe, Tomoaki Maeno as Daisuke Seki, Daisuke Namikawa as Shun Imaooji and Tomokazu Sugita as Itsuki Aoyama. There is no information on the staff or themes for the series.