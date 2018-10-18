STAND MY HEROES Anime Series Reveals New Key Visuals

Dengeki Online has shared various key visuals for the upcoming anime series, Stand My Heroes. These images include a group shot where we can see all the main characters and several individual character design pictures, something like headshots.



The voice cast for the series is the following: Yuki Kaji as Haru Natsume, Natsuki Hanae as Koutarou Yui, Kousuke Toriumi as Satoru Watabe, Tomoaki Maeno as Daisuke Seki, Daisuke Namikawa as Shun Imaooji and Tomokazu Sugita as Itsuki Aoyama. There is no information on the staff or themes for the series.



Stand My Heroes is originally a puzzle game that can be found in both the Google Play and App Store for free. The game describes itself as a beauty illustration meeting unpredictable drama meeting addictive puzzles.

























