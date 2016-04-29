Studio Ghibli's THE RED TURTLE Receives Oscar Nomination; YOUR NAME. Shut Out
The 2017 Oscar Nominations are out and in the animation category, five films were selected ---
It may be tearing up box offices around the world but Makoto Shinkai's your name. wasn't nominated for an Academy Award despite a last minute push by FUNimation. Full nominees after the jump.
FUNimation acquired North American distribution rights to your name. a few months back but held off on a limited theater run in hopes that it could market the film as an Oscar nominee. Sadly, that doesn't look like that will be the case. If you saw the latest Shinkai anime feature and the Wild Bunch and Studio Ghibli collaboration, The Red Turtle, which was your favorite? Do you think your name. was snubbed? Let us know in the comment section below.
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Courgette
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Winners will be announced when the Oscars air live on TV, February 26.
