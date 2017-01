Studio Ghibli's THE RED TURTLE Receives Oscar Nomination; YOUR NAME. Shut Out

It may be tearing up box offices around the world but Makoto Shinkai's your name. wasn't nominated for an Academy Award despite a last minute push by FUNimation. Full nominees after the jump.

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Courgette

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

The 2017 Oscar Nominations are out and in the animation category, five films were selected ---FUNimation acquired North American distribution rights toa few months back but held off on a limited theater run in hopes that it could market the film as an Oscar nominee. Sadly, that doesn't look like that will be the case. If you saw the latest Shinkai anime feature and the Wild Bunch and Studio Ghibli collaboration,, which was your favorite? Do you think your name. was snubbed? Let us know in the comment section below.Winners will be announced when the Oscars air live on TV, February 26.