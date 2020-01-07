TATSUFUMI ITO: Iconic Director Of SYMPHOGEAR Has Passed Away At Age 55

Known for bringing such iconic anime to life such as Casshern Sins and Symphogear, director Tatsufumi Ito has sadly passed away. Hit the jump to learn more about the influential creator.

Tatsufumi Ito is a director that may not have the same worldwide recognition as Hayao Miyazaki, but his contributions to the animated medium are just as significant. Ito has brought series that haven't been on screens in years to life and created new stories that have drawn in fans far and wide.

Sadly, a recent announcement from Ito's wife, Mariko, on the creator's official Twitter has revealed that the iconic creator had passed away on May 23rd, due to a brainstem hemorrhage. The news comes as a considerable shock and sad blow to fans of the creator who has contributed so much to the genre.

Ito had been in the industry since 1990 wit ha filmography that spans multiple positioning the world of anime. Aside from the director, Ito has also been a key animator, storyboarder, and animation director. Some of the series he has worked on include Princess Tutu, Gasaraki, and the 8th episode of Casshern Sins, where he worked as an animation director, along with other positions.

The creator was probably best known for his work at bringing the first season of Senki Zesso Symphogear to life, as the director. From that first season, Statelight's anime franchise ended up branching off into four anime series of equal success.

With the passing of Ito, the world of anime has gotten a little bit greyer. However, it is essential to remember what he has brought to the medium and what his projects have influenced for future projects in the genre. Make sure to share some of your favorite memories hat include the creator in the usual spot!

Tatsufumi Ito's last credited work was director and storyboarder for We Never Learn: BOKUBEN.