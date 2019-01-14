THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Introduces New Character Diablo

The official ten_sura_anime Twitter account has revealed a new character as well as voice actor joining the roster of isekai shonen anime series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. The new character joining the fray is named Diablo and is voiced by Takahiro Sakurai.
The series' 23rd episode will hit screens on March 11 and will be the last part of the main story. Two more episodes will air after this one. The 24th is titled Black and Mask and launches on March 18, being an anime original episode, it will tell the story of Shizu and Diablo's encounter. The 25th episdoe is titled Veldora's Diary and will launch on March 25.
The second cour started on January 7. Yasuhito Kikuchi is directing the series, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director and Miho Karasawa has a theme song performance. The opening theme is Nameless story by Takuma Terashima and the ending theme is Another colony by TRUE.
The manga series inspired from the light novel original media format has been publishing since March 2015, is written by Kawakami, Taiki and Fuse and Shounen Sirius serializes it. Kodansha USA has the English license and has 9 volumes out right now.
The light novel series that started all of these projects is written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. It is published in the Micro Magazine, Yen Press has the English license, it has been running since 2014 and has 13 volumes out right now.
Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer, and is reborn to an alternate world. But he turns out to be reborn a slime! Thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that’s welcoming to all races.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is streaming in Crunchyroll with English subtitles and Funimation with English dubs
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]