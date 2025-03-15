THE DARK HISTORY OF THE REINCARNATED VILLAINESS First Trailer And Visual Dropped

The upcoming isekai fantasy anime The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess has finally unveiled its first trailer and key visual, giving fans a first look at the adaptation ahead of its Fall 2025 premiere later this year. Alongside the reveals, it was also announced that KID PHENOMENON from EXILE TRIBE will perform the opening theme song for the show. Check out the first official trailer down below:

As was mentioned earlier, they also revealed the first visual art piece for fans to enjoy. Check it out below:

The series features a strong voice cast with veteran talent, bringing its characters to the screen:

Iana – Yoshino Aoyama (Hitori in BOCCHI THE ROCK!)

Konoha – M.A.O (Pecorine in Princess Connect! Re:Dive)

Sol – Shohei Komatsu (August in Wise Man’s Grandchild)

Ginoford – Makoto Furukawa (Benimaru in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

The anime is being produced by Studio DEEN, with an experienced team leading the adaptation:

Director: Hiroaki Sakurai (The Demon Girl Next Door)

Series Composition: Mitsutaka Hirota (Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time)

Character Design: Tomoyo Sawada

Music Composer: Ryuichi Takada (Shangri-La Frontier)

Based on Akiharu Toka’s manga, The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess follows Iana, a girl who suddenly finds herself reborn as the villainess from a dark fantasy story she wrote in her past life. But instead of meeting the tragic fate she once imagined, she’s determined to rewrite her destiny, even if it means navigating betrayals, unexpected allies, and dangerous love interests.

Yen Press officially publishes the English version of the manga, bringing it to audiences worldwide. They describe the story as:

Konoha Satou has a dark history. After all, she spent her teen years writing self-indulgent fantasy romance fics-like her Dark History. But since she’s become its most despicable villainess, remembering every last detail is now a matter of life-and-death. Having avoided the first couple of death flags, Satou’s suddenly left in the dark when a mysterious stranger returns from the Lily Kingdom-a character she doesn’t recall writing in the original script. Although Yomi claims to be her ally, can Satou really trust a character she knows nothing about in such a dangerous world?

With a new trailer, character reveals, and a powerful opening song, The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess is shaping up to be a contender in the rankings for isekai anime of 2025. Stay tuned for more updates as we have AnimeJapan 2025 later this month and as the premiere for the show draws closer!

What are your thoughts on the new trailer and visual? Will you be picking this show up for your watch list in 2025?