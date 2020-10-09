THE GOD OF HIGH SCHOOL: New Trailer Reveals Even The Growing God Powers Of Certain Characters

A new trailer has begun streaming for the upcoming episodes of The God of High School . Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage for the hit Crunchyroll Original!

Since its release, the Crunchyroll Original, The God of High School has gone above and beyond to be one f the most action-packed anime out right now. Based on the manhwa series by Yongje Park, the WEBTOONS published series has been a massive hit in South Korea; its success spawned a partnership with Crunchyroll to bring the series to life in animated form.

Since the series has had a few weeks for fans to get an idea of what the show is like, it's time to shake up the foundation yet again by further exploring the extent of God powers. Glimpses from time to time in the recent episodes, some of the main characters' hidden God abilities have shown the heights that the show can reach with its devastating power.

Recently, a new trailer was released that shows what is coming for the rest of the season, before its finale on September 28th! The trailer teases the hidden strength within the characters Jin Mori, Yoo Mira, Han Daewi, and Park Ilpyo.

The season may almost be complete, but the story has only just begun! Make sure to check out the trailer below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





“The God of High School” is an action-packed series that follows a high schooler and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament, borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organization along the way… With the promise of their heart’s deepest desires, motivating their tournament victory.



The God of High School is available to watch on Crunchyroll!