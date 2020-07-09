THE IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGH SCHOOL: New Season 2 Promo Released

With the second season of The Irregular At Magic High School coming this fall, a brand new promo has been released. Hit the jump to check out the new footage!

Since its release, Tsutomu Sato's The Irregular at Magic High School has been a significant hit among those who enjoy action, magic, and even romance. Since its release, the series has published multiple chapters and even released an anime and films!

When Madhouse handled the animation of the show's first season, fans got to see the vibrant and exciting action sequences from the series brought to life on the small screen. Because of this, the success of the first season has greenlit a second that is coming this fall.

Recently, a brand new promo was released for the show's second season, which is being animated by Eight Bit, has released and features a ton of new footage, and even the show's opening theme "Howling" by Miki Sato. Back in August, it was revealed that the series will premiere on October 3.

Are you ready for the new season? Make sure to check out the promo below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!



In the dawn of the 21st century, magic, long thought to be folklore and fairy tales, has become a systematized technology and is taught as a technical skill. In First High School, the institution for magicians, students are segregated into two groups based on their entrance exam scores: "Blooms," those who receive high scores, are assigned to the First Course, while "Weeds" are reserve students assigned to the Second Course.



The Irregular at Magic High School is premiering in Japan on October 4th!