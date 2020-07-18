THE MAGNIFICENT KOTOBUKI: New Promo Video And Premiere Date Revealed For The Compilation Film

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of The Magnificent KOTOBUKI Complete Edition compilation video; and it looks like the finish line is in sight! Hit the jump for the new promo and release date!

The Magnificent KOTOBUKI originally released back in 2019 as an anime and even released a light novel series and manga. For the story, the project follows a group of female mercenary pilots as they take multiple jobs that involve protecting cargo from sky pirates.

The premise of the series drew in hordes of fans, and its crisp animation ensured that every dogfight would be a sight to behold. Following the anime, a compilation film was announced, titled The Magnificent KOTOBUKI Complete Edition.

For quite some time, fans have been awaiting the compilation film's release or at least an announcement. It now looks like that news has officially been revealed! With the original cast and crew returning and director Tsutomu Mizushima at the helm, the film is field up and ready for flight, with a brand new promo and release date!

Once the film releases, there will be MX4D screens along with the regular screenings. Make sure to check out the promo below and make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below!





In a desolate world where the safest form of transporting cargo is by zeppelin; air pirates roam the sky, preying on aerial commerce and holding remote towns for ransom. Against these airborne marauders, the only defense is to hire high-flying protection of your own, and that's where mercenary pilots like the girls of the Kotobuki Squadron come in. Behind the joysticks of their lightweight Nakajima Ki-43 Hayabusa fighters, these lady falcons play a deadly game of escort, where a single mistake can end up in a fiery crash or mid-air collision. But for birds of prey like Kylie, Reona, Chika, Emma, Kate, and Zara, the danger is worth it for the chance to spread their wings and soar into the heavens. The wild blue yonder gets even wilder as every dogfight becomes a catfight in THE MAGNIFICENT KOTOBUKI!



The Magnificent KOTOBUKI Complete Edition will release in theaters in Japan on September 11th!