The Shirobako Anime Film Returns to Japanese Theaters on August 28th With Remastered Footage

The anime sequel film to Shirobako is heading back to theaters in Japan with "upgraded" scenes. Movie goers will also be treated with new physical goods and cast videos.

Even though the film already premiered earlier this year, the anime sequel film for Shirobako is back in Japanese theaters starting August 28th. This time, the film will have remastered footage and two new cast videos for fans.

The cast videos featuring Juri Kimura (Aoi Miyamori), Haruka Chisuga (Shizuka Sakaki), Nobuyuki Kobushi (Gōtarō Katsuragi), and Kaede Yuasa will play after the film’s ending. The first video will play on the first week of release with the second video playing after it’s premiere week.

Theatergoers will also have the chance to grab physical goods that were handed out during the first theatrical release back in February. They could get one of the five color sketches, one of six black & white sketches, two magnets referencing the series, a “Thank You Book”, or a film strip of a scene from the film. (See below of this article for samples!)

The film takes place after four years from the original conclusion of the Shirobako anime series. It focuses on the fictional anime studio, Musashino Animation as they work on a theatrical anime project instead of a series causing unsuspecting problems to arise and new faces to help out.

It's currently unknown if or when the movie will hit North American or international theaters.