THIS HERO IS INVINCIBLE BUT "TOO CAUTIOUS" Is Getting An Anime Adaptation

Author Light Tuchihi's fantasy light novel, This Hero is Invincible but "Too Cautious", is getting an anime and manga adaptation. Here is more information on the staff behind the project.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15 second commercial confirming that the light novel series, This Hero is Invincible but "Too Cautious", is getting an anime and manga adaptation. WHITE FOX is the studio animating the project but there is no information on other staff members, voice cast or even release date.



The light novel series is written by Light Tuchihi and drawn by Saori Toyota. The website Kakuyomu has been doing the serialization since June 2016 and released the series under the Kadokawa Books imprint since February 2017. The fifth volume of the series will be out on November 10, 2018. A manga adaptation with illustrations from Koyuki will be serialized by Dragon Age monthly starting on November 9, 2018.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE