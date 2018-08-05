TIGER & BUNNY Hollywood Live-Action Film Continues With New Partnerships

It has been announced that Global Road Entertainment and Weed Road Pictures are new partners in the live-action adaptation of Sunrise's Tiger & Bunny anime.

Earlier today the news arrived that Global Road Entertainment and Weed Road Pictures are becoming new partners in the live-action Hollywood film adaptation of Sunrise's Tiger & Bunny anime. Ellen Shanman is still writing the screenplay. Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, and President Erica Huggins of Imagine Entertainment are still producing the project with Bandai Namco Pictures' Masayuki Ozaki. The new partners joining them are lobal Road Entertainment's President of Worldwide Production Lynn Harris and Weed Road Pictures' Akiva Goldsman.



Global Road Entertainment announced at the Berlin International Film Festival in February that it plans to spend around US $1 billion on production over the next three years which could explain why they would join in on the Tiger & Bunny film.



Goldsman has many accomplishments under his belt, he has not only wrote the Oscar-winning screenplay for Howard's A Beautiful Mind film, but he also served as a creative producer on recent Transformers films and as a executive producer on Star Trek: Discovery. Weed Road Pictures is the company that Goldsman founded for his media production efforts.



The 2011 Tiger & Bunny anime series spawned already two anime movies: Tiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning in 2012 and Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising- in 2014. Viz released the television series, the films, and the tie-in manga in North America.



The original Tiger & Bunny television anime series centers around heroes for hire — super powered beings known as NEXT who wear sponsor logos while fighting crime on live television.



What are your thoughts on the new partners? Are you excited for another Hollywood adaptation? Do you have high hopes for this film? Let us know how you think the film will do in the comments down below!

