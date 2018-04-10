TOARU MAJUTSU NO INDEX III Releases New Index Librorum Prohibitorum Promotional Video

The official toaru.project YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1 minute character overview promotional video for Index Librorum Prohibitorum from Toaru majutsu no Index III.



The video shows the character's personality, relationship with other people and we can see her true power as well.



The networks transmitting the show are: AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS 11, MBS and AbemaTV, the series will come out every Friday, times may change.



Hiroshi Nishikiori is directing the series, Takayuki Yamaguchi is the sound director and Mami Kawada writes the theme song lyrics.



The opening theme is Gravitation by Maon Kurosaki, no ending theme has been revealed.