TOARU MAJUTSU NO INDEX III Releases New TV Commercial And Reveals Additional Cast
The official toaru.project YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15 second commercial for the upcoming thrid season of Toaru majutsu no Index. The video shows rapid scenes of the story and gives information on broadcast channels.
Studio J.C.Staff's upcoming action magic super power anime series, Toaru Majutsu no Index III, has released a new television commercial and reveals additional cast joining the series. Here is more info.
The networks transmitting the show are: AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS 11, MBS and AbemaTV, the series will come out every Friday, times may change.
Hiroshi Nishikiori is directing the series, Takayuki Yamaguchi is the sound director and Mami Kawada writes the theme song lyrics.
The opening theme is Gravitation by Maon Kurosaki, no ending theme has been revealed.
The additional cast revealed consists of:
Masaya Matsukaze
Mari Hino
Kei Shindou
Sayaka Harada
Takehito Koyasu
Toshiyuki Morikawa
Yoko Soumi
Yumi Hara
Mika Doi
The anime has a release date of October 5, 2018.
