 TOARU MAJUTSU NO INDEX III Reveals New Mikoto Misaka Trailer
Other Headlines Pictures Videos

TOARU MAJUTSU NO INDEX III Reveals New Mikoto Misaka Trailer

TOARU MAJUTSU NO INDEX III Reveals New Mikoto Misaka Trailer

Studio J.C.Staff's upcoming action magic super power anime series, Toaru Majutsu no Index III, has released a new promotional video featuring Mikoto Misaka. Here is the latest on the series.

MemoAcebo | 9/27/2018
Filed Under: "Other" Source: Moetron
The official toaru.project YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1 minute video that showcases one of the series' protagonists, Mikoto Misaka. The PV serves as an introduction trailer, fans get to see the character in action and get to know more about her personality.

The networks transmitting the show are: AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS 11, MBS and AbemaTV, the series will come out every Friday, times may change.

Hiroshi Nishikiori is directing the series, Takayuki Yamaguchi is the sound director and Mami Kawada writes the theme song lyrics.

The opening theme is Gravitation by Maon Kurosaki, no ending theme has been revealed.

The cast includes:

Kamijou Touma- Abe Atsushi
Index - Hiroki Iguchi
Mikoto Misaka - Rina Satou
Accelerator - Nobuhiko Okamoto
Shiage Hamazura - Satoshi Hino
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...