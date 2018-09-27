TOARU MAJUTSU NO INDEX III Reveals New Mikoto Misaka Trailer

Studio J.C.Staff's upcoming action magic super power anime series, Toaru Majutsu no Index III, has released a new promotional video featuring Mikoto Misaka. Here is the latest on the series.

The official toaru.project YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1 minute video that showcases one of the series' protagonists, Mikoto Misaka. The PV serves as an introduction trailer, fans get to see the character in action and get to know more about her personality.



The networks transmitting the show are: AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS 11, MBS and AbemaTV, the series will come out every Friday, times may change.



Hiroshi Nishikiori is directing the series, Takayuki Yamaguchi is the sound director and Mami Kawada writes the theme song lyrics.



The opening theme is Gravitation by Maon Kurosaki, no ending theme has been revealed.



The cast includes:



Kamijou Touma- Abe Atsushi

Index - Hiroki Iguchi

Mikoto Misaka - Rina Satou

Accelerator - Nobuhiko Okamoto

Shiage Hamazura - Satoshi Hino





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE