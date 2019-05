TOONAMI: Adult Swim's Anime Block Moves Its Time Slots

The west has always had some issues in getting anime to viewers, as the market isn't as exposed to the genre as it is in Japan. However, one savior has always mangaed to make sure that people could be exposed to this unique style of storytelling. That is the animation block,, which began onand is now airing every Saturday night on. Lately the block has begun at 11pm but a brand new update has come to the series that there will be a time change at the end of the month.With the third season ofpremiering on the channel on May 25th,will now be starting at 10:30 pm! Considering the block dropped a couple of hours since December this comes as big news as new series keep popping up for viewers. Excited for the time change? Share your thoughts in the comments!