TRACE Live-Action Adaptation Reveals New Key Visual
The official Trace: The Forensic Researcher Man website has shared a new key visual for the live-action adaptation of the manga series with the same title. This live-action TV series has shared three of the main characters of the show in Eiichiro Funakoshi as Ryohei Toramaru, Ryo Nishikido as Reiji Mano and yuko Araki as Nonna Sawaguchi.
The live-action adaptation of author Yeong-Hun Go's drama romance manga series, Trace, has revealed a new key visual. Here is more information on the live-action series.
Cast
Shigenori Yamazaki
Sae Okazaki
Yūma Yamoto
Kasumi Yamaya
Toranosuke Katō
Koyuki
Toshiya Tōyama
Eisuke Sasai
The live-action TV series has a January 7, 2019 release date and has both Hideyuki Aizawa/Toshiyuki Mihashi on the director's chair, Tomoko Aizawa is writing the script. There is no information on other staff members as of right now.
The manga series that inspired this live-action take was published by the Daum Webtoon site from April 3, 2007 to February 13, 2009 and has 7 volumes out with 177 chapters in total. The story talks about a world with supernatural humans who fight the menace of the "Troubles", monsters rampaging throughout.
The story set in the contemporary South Korea. Some 30 years ago, unidentified creatures appeared out of nowhere and have attacked people. They have caused massive destruction wherever they go. The monsters are called "Trouble," and get the world have fallen into chaos. Along with the first appearance of the "Troubles," some number of humans were born with or acquired supernatural abilities. These mutants called "Trace" are the only ones who can fight off the "Trouble." The "Trace" are also considered freaks and generally shunned by the community because some of them misused the powers for their own interest.
The plot revolves around two main characters. Sah Gang-kwon, a high school student born as a "Trace" who attempts to hide his ability. The other is Kim Yun-Seong, who acquired his "Trace" abilities during his early 30s. Soon after the acquisition, his wife and daughter were taken away from him for experimental purposes.
Trace: The Forensic Researcher Man is out on January 7, 2019
