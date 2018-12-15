TRACE Live-Action Adaptation Reveals New Key Visual

The official Trace: The Forensic Researcher Man website has shared a new key visual for the live-action adaptation of the manga series with the same title. This live-action TV series has shared three of the main characters of the show in Eiichiro Funakoshi as Ryohei Toramaru, Ryo Nishikido as Reiji Mano and yuko Araki as Nonna Sawaguchi.



Cast

Shigenori Yamazaki

Sae Okazaki

Yūma Yamoto

Kasumi Yamaya

Toranosuke Katō

Koyuki

Toshiya Tōyama

Eisuke Sasai



The live-action TV series has a January 7, 2019 release date and has both Hideyuki Aizawa/Toshiyuki Mihashi on the director's chair, Tomoko Aizawa is writing the script. There is no information on other staff members as of right now.



The manga series that inspired this live-action take was published by the Daum Webtoon site from April 3, 2007 to February 13, 2009 and has 7 volumes out with 177 chapters in total. The story talks about a world with supernatural humans who fight the menace of the "Troubles", monsters rampaging throughout.

The story set in the contemporary South Korea. Some 30 years ago, unidentified creatures appeared out of nowhere and have attacked people. They have caused massive destruction wherever they go. The monsters are called "Trouble," and get the world have fallen into chaos. Along with the first appearance of the "Troubles," some number of humans were born with or acquired supernatural abilities. These mutants called "Trace" are the only ones who can fight off the "Trouble." The "Trace" are also considered freaks and generally shunned by the community because some of them misused the powers for their own interest.