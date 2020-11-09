VIOLET EVERGARDEN: THE MOVIE A New Trailer Has Been Released Ahead Of Premiere

After a lengthy delay, a new full-length trailer for Violet Evergarden: The Movie has been released! Hit the jump for the new footage ahead of its September premiere!

It has been quite a difficult journey for Kyoto Animation's Violet Evergarden: The Movie to make its way to the big screens. First, the devastating fire that took 36 lives last year, and then just as the studio began to get back to normalcy, the COVID-19 pandemic caused an even more extended hiatus.

However, through all of the tragedy and hardships, the studio persevered, something that would seem impossible given the circumstance. Now, thanks to their hard work and inability to give in, Violet Evergarden: The Movie is finally getting ready to premiere for audiences this fall!

While the release is still a few days away, the creators decided to launch a brand new, full-length trailer for the film. The trailer showcases a ton of incredible footage and drives home the tone of the film.

With nothing stopping the release later this month, will you see it the first chance you can? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below, and don't forget to check out the new trailer!





The story revolves around Auto Memory Dolls: people initially employed by a scientist named Dr. Orland to assist his blind wife Mollie in writing her novels, and later hired by other people who needed their services. In the present time, the term refers to the industry of writing for others. The story follows Violet Evergarden's journey of reintegrating back into society after the war is over and her search for her life's purpose now that she is no longer a soldier in order to understand the last words her major, Gilbert, had told her: "I love you."



Violet Evergarden: The Movie releases in Japan on September 18th!