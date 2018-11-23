WAITING FOR SPRING Live-Action Film Shares New Commercials
The official Warner Bros YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15 second television commercial for the upcoming live-action adaptation of author Anashin's romance manga series Waiting for Spring. The video shows several short scenes of the main character going through her school life, the obstacles she will face and gives a preview of the supporting actors.
Cast
Tao Tsuchiya as Mitsuki Haruno
yuta Koseki as Aya Kamiyama
Takumi Kitamura, Yosuke Sugino, Hayato Isomura, Yu Inaba as the "Four Kings" of the Basketball team Towa Asakura, Tyuji Tada, Kyosuke Wakamiya and Rui Miyamoto
Rika Izumi as Nanase Kashiwagi
Yuki Saso as Reina Yamada
Tamaki Ogawa as Yuko.
Staff
Director - Yuichiro Hirakwa
Screenplay - Satoko Okazaki
Producer - Office Crescendo
Distributor - Warner Brothers Japan
The film has a December 14 release date in Japan. The manga series that inspired this live-action film has been publishing since February 24, 2014 and has 43 chapters out right now. Kodansha Comics has a free preview of the series.
