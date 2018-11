WAITING FOR SPRING Live-Action Film Shares New Commercials

The official Warner Bros YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15 second television commercial for the upcoming live-action adaptation of author Anashin's romance manga series Waiting for Spring. The video shows several short scenes of the main character going through her school life, the obstacles she will face and gives a preview of the supporting actors.CastTao Tsuchiya as Mitsuki Harunoyuta Koseki as Aya KamiyamaTakumi Kitamura, Yosuke Sugino, Hayato Isomura, Yu Inaba as the "Four Kings" of the Basketball team Towa Asakura, Tyuji Tada, Kyosuke Wakamiya and Rui MiyamotoRika Izumi as Nanase KashiwagiYuki Saso as Reina YamadaTamaki Ogawa as Yuko.StaffDirector - Yuichiro HirakwaScreenplay - Satoko OkazakiProducer - Office CrescendoDistributor - Warner Brothers JapanThe film has a December 14 release date in Japan. The manga series that inspired this live-action film has been publishing since February 24, 2014 and has 43 chapters out right now.of the series.