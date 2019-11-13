Watch Yoko Kano Perform At The New Japanese Emperor's Enthronement Celebration

Japanese Emperor Naruhito took the reigns from his father, Akihito on Oct. 22 but the celebration parade was postponed until this past weekend due to damage from Typhoon Hagibis.

Famed Japanese composer Yoko Kanno, known for her work on Cowboy Bebop, Wolf's Rain, Macross Plus, Ghost in the Shell: Standalone Complex and more participated in the celebration for Japanese Emperor Naruhito's ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne.



Naruhito's father was forced to abdicate earlier this year due to failing health. Typically, emperor is a position held for life but the Japanese government passed a special law in 2017 allowing Akihito to formally step down.



With the ascenion of evey new emperor, a new era in Japanese history was begun, which is titled Reiwa (令和), with the kanji meanig peace/order.



Kanno composed a 13-minute song called Ray of Water, which featurEd lyrics written by Yoshikazu Okada, vocals from boy band Arashi and a piano accompaniament by acclaimed blind pianist, Nobuyuki Tsujii.









