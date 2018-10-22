WAVE!! Anime Series Reveals New Promotional Video And Cast

The upcoming WAVE!! anime series has shared a new promotional video, casting details and story. The series aslo announced that this franchise has other anime series, video games, music, merchandise and events planned. Making it official that this series will grow after the first season.



The voice cast and their characters are: Tomoaki Maeno as Masaki Hinaoka, Jin Ogasawara as Sho Akitsuki, Yoshiki Nakajima as Nalu Tanaka, Takuya Sato as Kosuke Iwana, Yusuke Shirai as Yuta Matsukaze, Shunichi Toki as Naoya Kido, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Rindo Fuke and Showtaro Morikubo as Soichiro William Mori.



The theme song is Ride the WAVE!! and it is performed by the eight voice actors as the group called Naminori Boys. Yomi Sarachi is under character design, Surf Magazine is supervising, Murasaki Sports is providing cooperation and Love&Art is producing with help from the Nippon Surfing Association.





