WE NEVER LEARN Anime Series Reveals New Key Visual

Studios Silver and Arvo Animation's upcoming comedy harem school shonen anime series, We Never Learn , has shared a new key visual. Here is more information on the series.

The official We Never Learn website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming comedy harem anime series airing in April 2019. The new promotional image has the three main female characters of the show that comprise the male lead's harem. They are wearing a traditional Japanese Yukata and smiling at the camera.

Cast

Nariyuki Yuiga - Ryouta Osaka

Fumino Furuhashi - Haruka Shiraishi

Uruka Takemoto - Sayumi Suzushiro

Yoshiaki Iwasaki is directing the anime, Taishi Tsutsui is the original creator, Gou Zappa is under series composition and Masakatsu Sasaki performs the character designs. The main characters are: Fumino Furuhashi, Rizu Ogata, Uruka Takemoto and Nariyuki Yuiga. There is no information on the opening or ending theme. Aniplex and Shueisha are producing the series while Silver and Arvo Animation are the studios animating the project. There is no official release date yet.

The manga series with the same name has been publishing since February 6, 2017 and has 8 volumes with 83 chapters out right now. Taishi Tsutsui writes the series, Shueisha publishes it, Viz Media holds the English license and the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine hosts it.