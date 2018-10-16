YOUJO SENKI Anime Film Shares Its Second Promotional Video
The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 35 second promotional video for the upcoming military action anime film, Youjo Senki. The video focuses on the main character of Tanya Degurechaff, it shows various action scenes going on the offensive.
Studio NUT's upcoming magic military action anime film, Youjo Senki, has shared a new promotional video teasing the events from the movie. Here is more information on the project.
Yuuji Hosogoe is the film's chief animation director and performs character design as well, Yasushi Uemura is directing the film, Shinobu Shinotsuki is the original character designer and Carlo Zen, the original creator, helps out with development. The voice cast remains the same as the anime series.
The anime series ran from January 2017 to March 2017 and has a total of 12 episodes. Media Factory, AT-X, Enterbrain and Sony Music Communications produced it. Funimation has the North American license and NUT animated the project. The opening theme is JINGO JUNGLE by MYTH & ROID and the ending theme is Los! Los! Los! by Tanya Degurechaff (voiced by Aoi Yuuki).
Tanya Degurechaff is a young soldier infamous for predatorial-like ruthlessness and an uncanny, tactical aptitude, earning her the nickname of the "Devil of the Rhine." Underneath her innocuous appearance, however, lies the soul of a man who challenged Being X, the self-proclaimed God, to a battle of wits—which resulted in him being reincarnated as a little girl into a world of magical warfare. Hellbent on defiance, Tanya resolves to ascend the ranks of her country's military as it slowly plunges into world war, with only Being X proving to be the strongest obstacle in recreating the peaceful life she once knew. But her perceptive actions and combat initiative have an unintended side effect: propelling the mighty Empire into becoming one of the most powerful nations in mankind's history.
