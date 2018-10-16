YOUJO SENKI Anime Film Shares Its Second Promotional Video

Studio NUT's upcoming magic military action anime film, Youjo Senki , has shared a new promotional video teasing the events from the movie. Here is more information on the project.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 35 second promotional video for the upcoming military action anime film, Youjo Senki. The video focuses on the main character of Tanya Degurechaff, it shows various action scenes going on the offensive.

Yuuji Hosogoe is the film's chief animation director and performs character design as well, Yasushi Uemura is directing the film, Shinobu Shinotsuki is the original character designer and Carlo Zen, the original creator, helps out with development. The voice cast remains the same as the anime series.

The anime series ran from January 2017 to March 2017 and has a total of 12 episodes. Media Factory, AT-X, Enterbrain and Sony Music Communications produced it. Funimation has the North American license and NUT animated the project. The opening theme is JINGO JUNGLE by MYTH & ROID and the ending theme is Los! Los! Los! by Tanya Degurechaff (voiced by Aoi Yuuki).

