You've Probably Heard Of Maid Cafes But What About Maid Gyms?
Keep raising the bar Japan. No, literally keep raising the bar because maid café are yesterday's news. It seems that otaku passion has evolved into maid gyms as anime and manga fans are looking to build a better version of themselves. A such, the "MAID GYM" project launched a campfire crowdfunding campaign which has already reached 127% of its ¥700,000 yen (~$6,200 USD) goal with 15 days still to go.
Anime and manga fans are well-versed in Japan and otaku culture's love for maids, with numerous maid cafes operating in many Japanese metropolitan areas. Well, the maid obsession just took a left turn.
The "project" will see "maid teachers" instruct participants one-on-one in a 50-minute training session that costs ¥7,500 yen ($66.50).
The gym is located in Akihabara, Tokyo and has recently launched an official website.
2/10/2017
