A New Promo Video RIDE YOUR WAVE Features Lead Seiyu Performing Theme Song
After a dazzling first trailer, a new promo video for Kimi to, Nami ni Noretara, which translates to If I Could Ride A Wave With You has been released, which features the two lead voice actors, Ryota Katayose and Rina Kawaei singing the film's theme song, Brand New Story.
Kimi to, Nami ni Noretara has released a new promo video for the highly-anticipated followup from Devilman Crybaby director Masaaki Yuasa.
It looks as if Studio Science Saru has a real winner on their hands as they'll be submitting the film to the prestigous Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June, ahead of the film's June 21 release in Japan. It's through that submission that we've confirmed that the film will be romanized to Ride Your Wave, a sign that a Western release is in the cards.
Devilman Crybaby director Masaaki Yuasa's new film will follow a surfer and firefighter who meet and fall in love. Liz and the Blue Bird's Reiko Yoshida penned the script while Little Witch Academia composer Michiru Ōshima provided the score.
J-pop boy band Generations from Exile Tribe will perform the actual version of the theme song for the film.
The story centers on the relationship between Hinako, who has moved to a coastal town upon entering university and Minato, a young firefighter with a strong sense of justice. Hinako loves surfing and while fearless on the sea, she's still uncertain about her future. Following a fire mishap in the town, Hinako and Minato encounter each other. As they spend more time surfing together, Hinako feels drawn to Minato, who dedicates himself to help others.
