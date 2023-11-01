Anime Adaptation Announced For I WANT TO ESCAPE FROM PRINCESS LESSONS Manga

Today, the official PASH! Comics website and their social media accounts revealed that a TV anime adaptation is in the works! The series will be based on the I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons manga. Following the announcement of the adaptation, manga creator Uri Sugata released his own excited statement and a new TV spot advertising the manga's fifth volume that was released.

Leticia Dorman, daughter of a duke, has been engaged to the crown prince, Clarke, since age seven. Though once a spirited child, she’s undergone ten years of strict lessons to teach her manners fit for the future queen. Distraught by the loss of her freedom, Leticia clings to her hope that the prince might someday take an interest in another woman—and when he shows up to a royal ball with an unknown lady at his side, she’s elated to see her engagement broken off. Finally, her dream has come true! Lettie wastes no time at all in retreating to the countryside for her new peaceful life, but her joy is cut short when the prince appears and informs her that she is still, in fact, his fiancée. Prince Clarke is determined to win her heart and marry her. Lettie is determined to resist him and escape. The universe is determined to not be of any help whatsoever.

Izumi Sawano's original light novels first appeared on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in 2018 and 2019. Between 2019 and 2020, the light novel featuring illustrations by Miru Yumesaki, was published in two volumes under the PASH! Books banner. 2020 debuted the start of the continuing manga adaptation, which featured drawings by Uri Sugata. PASH! revealed that over 1.2 million copies of the series have been distributed overall to date. Have you read it? Let us know if you have in the comments down below!

