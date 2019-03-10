ASSASSIN'S PRIDE: Sentai Filmworks Announces That They've Licensed The Upcoming Highly-Anticipatd Fall Series
Following, Sentai's licensing of basketball anime, Ahiru no Sora, the company has revealed that they've also licensed Assassin's Pride.
Sentai Filmworks has licenses another Fall 2019 anime as Studio EMT Squared's adaptation of light novel author Kei Amagi's Assassin's Pride seinen series will get the Sentai blu-ray/DVD treatment.
The series follows a young, low-ranking noble sent to tutor a high-ranking noble to discen whether she has any mana. If it turns out she's like Black Clover's Asta and has no magical aptitude whatsoever, he's instructed to assassinate her.
The series will debut on October 10 in Japan. As with other Sentai titles, the company will handle blu-ray and DVD releases while partnering with Cruncyroll or Funimation for a simulcast. Ahiru no Sora premiered yesterday on Crunchyroll.
