BLACKFOX: Crunchyroll Expo To Host World Premiere Of The Studio 3Hz Original Anime
Studio 3HZ's upcoming original Blackfox anime film soon enjoy a limited theatrical run this fall, however, it will first be shown at this year's Crunchyroll Expo (CRX) in San Jose, CA which runs from August 30 - September 1.
A new preview and a 7-minute sneak peek of the upcoming Blackfox anime film have been released online thanks to Crunchyroll, who will premiere the project at CRX on August 30.
Blackfox will then have a limited theatrical run in Japan beginnign on October 5.
Robotics;Notes and Joker Game director Kazuya Nomura is helming the project. Naoki Hayashi (Flip Flappers) wrote the script, with Atsushi Saito on character designs.
Living in a ninja residence tucked away in a corner of a futuristic city is Rikka, the eldest daughter of a Ninja clan, who looks up to her father—a researcher—very much.
Carrying on with her life normally, Rikka's home came suddenly under attack one day. Driven into a corner, what would she do to overcome this crisis?
Rip darkness to pieces and become
