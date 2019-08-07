DARWIN'S GAME Manga Is Getting Anime Adaptation In 2020

Darwin's Game is finally getting its very own anime adaptation, but it will take a while for fans to feast on its visuals because 2020 is the defacto release date.

FLIPFLOPs' Darwin's Game is a good manga for those who are looking for something to read. However, if you've already read the manga, then chances are you're more interested in an anime adaptation.

Heres the thing, plans are already in the works to transform Darwin's Game manga into animation. Unfortunately, it will take some time for fans to get a glimpse of it since the release date is set for 2020.

This shoulld come as no surprise because creating an anime is no easy task, especially since it will likely not go down the road of being CGI.



Now, for those who might be wondering what this manga is all about, well, it centers around the life of Kaname Sudō, a young man who managed to get caught up in a game app known as Darwin's Game.

Its a game where players either live or die, so right away one can summarize that the stakes are very high. At the moment, we cannot say for certain when exactly in 2020 the anime will hit television screens in Japan, but chances are this information will be hared before the end of 2019.