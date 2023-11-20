DEAD DEAD DEMON'S DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION Reveals Main Cast Members For Upcoming Film

The official website for Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction, an anime adaption project based on the manga by Inio Asano, has finally revealed the voice cast members for the two main characters, Kadode Koyama and Ouran Nakagawa, aka Ontan! Read on and get more details about the cast members before the anime debuts!

Official Poster Visual

The two newly announced main characters for the Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime released the statements about their thoughts on being involved with the current anime project. Rira Ikuta, who plays Kadode Oyama, said the following:

It's a work that has a lot of fans, so I felt pressured in a good way and was excited to take on the challenge. I feel that starting out has some similarities with myself, and as I play the role of starting out, in the midst of a whirlwind of major changes in the world, I can once again feel the love of time and conversation with the people closest to me and most important to me. It's done.

Ano, who plays Ouran Nakagawa a high school girl who has been best friends with Kadode since elementary school, said the following about her involvement:

Ontan is such a charming character that you can't hate him, but his genuine expressions and emotions that you can see from time to time are irresistibly endearing. It was her first time acting as a voice actress, but Asano-sensei told her, ``You can just do the Ontan that she does,'' so she performed the Ontan with all her heart.

Check out the official Twitter announcement for the two main cast members down below:

Not familiar with the Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime? Don't worry, we have you covered! Read on to learn more details about the anime, including its storyline, crew members, and more down below.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces are still looking for a way to combat the alien threat, but so far conventional weapons have had no effect. Maybe it’s time to try something unconventional.

Meanwhile, Kadode Koyama and her best friend avidly track the aliens’ movements on social media and less enthusiastically study for college entrance exams. When the end of the world looms overhead, you learn to take things one step at a time.

Main Staff for the anime are listed below. Check them out!

Director : Tomoyuki Kurokawa

: Tomoyuki Kurokawa Series Composition/Screenplay : Reiko Yoshida

: Reiko Yoshida Character Design/ Chief Animation Director : Nobutaka Ito

: Nobutaka Ito Art Director : Mika Nishimura

: Mika Nishimura Music : Taro Umebayashi

: Taro Umebayashi Anime Production : Production +h.

: Production +h. Production Manager/Distribution: GAGA

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction, Inio Asano's fourth serialized work, was published in Shogakukan's Big Comic Spirits magazine for 100 chapters between 2014 and 2022. The chapters were subsequently collected into 12 tankobon volumes.

What are your thoughts ont he new casting choices for Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction? Will you be tuning in to watch the film when it premieres? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments down below, and make sure you continue following along here at animemojo.com to stay up to date on all of your favorite anime and manga!