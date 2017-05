Despite Bombing In Japan, BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Is Coming To North America

Magnet Releasing, a subdivision of Magnolia Pictures, has announced that they will be releasing diretor Takashi Miike's adaptation of Hiroaki Samura's samurai manga,. Magnet alsoreleased Miike's action samuari movie, 2010'sPreviously, we reported that Blade of Immortal debuted in Japan but with meager earnings of just ¥89 million yen ($790,026 USD) , which were only good for sixth place. That led us to speculate that a North American release was unlikely but those low opening numbers apparently have scarred away Magnet, who already have something of a working relationship with Miike.Stay tuned for news of a release date.