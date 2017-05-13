Despite Bombing In Japan, BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Is Coming To North America
Magnet Releasing, a subdivision of Magnolia Pictures, has announced that they will be releasing diretor Takashi Miike's adaptation of Hiroaki Samura's samurai manga, Blade of the Immortal. Magnet alsoreleased Miike's action samuari movie, 2010's 13 Assassins.
The live-action Blade of the Immortal movie debuted to mediocre numbers recently in Japan however, that apparently won't stop plans for a North American release at an undisclosed date.
Previously, we reported that Blade of Immortal debuted in Japan but with meager earnings of just ¥89 million yen ($790,026 USD), which were only good for sixth place. That led us to speculate that a North American release was unlikely but those low opening numbers apparently have scarred away Magnet, who already have something of a working relationship with Miike.
Stay tuned for news of a release date.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]