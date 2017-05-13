Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

Despite Bombing In Japan, BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Is Coming To North America

The live-action Blade of the Immortal movie debuted to mediocre numbers recently in Japan however, that apparently won't stop plans for a North American release at an undisclosed date.

Magnet Releasing, a subdivision of Magnolia Pictures, has announced that they will be releasing diretor Takashi Miike's adaptation of Hiroaki Samura's samurai manga, Blade of the Immortal.  Magnet alsoreleased Miike's action samuari movie, 2010's 13 Assassins.  

Previously, we reported that Blade of Immortal debuted in Japan but with meager earnings of just   ¥89 million yen ($790,026 USD), which were only good for sixth place.  That led us to speculate that a North American release was unlikely but those low opening numbers apparently have scarred away Magnet, who already have something of a working relationship with Miike.  

Stay tuned for news of a release date.
